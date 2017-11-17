The Latest: Party chairman resigns over sexual comments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior by Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
The Florida Democratic Party chairman is resigning after a report that he makes women feel uncomfortable.
Stephen Bittel released a brief statement on the party's Twitter account Friday shortly after four of his party's candidates for governor called for him to step down.
Bittel apologized and said he didn't want his personal situation to be distraction ahead of next year's elections.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and businessman Chris King all issued statements demanding Bittel leave the post he's held since January.
It was a response to a Politico report quoting anonymous women saying that Bittel would leer at them, make comments about their appearances or breasts and exhibit other behavior that made them uncomfortable. He also had a breast-shaped stress ball in his office.
None of the women said he groped or assaulted them.
___
11:42 a.m.
Four Democratic candidates for Florida governor are asking the state party chairman to step down after a report that he makes women feel uncomfortable.
Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham and businessman Chris King called on Stephen Bittel to resign Friday. It was a response to a Politico report quoting anonymous women saying that Bittel would leer at them, make comments about their appearances or breasts and exhibit other behavior that made them uncomfortable. He also had a breast-shaped stress ball in his office.
None of the women said he groped or assaulted them.
Bittel didn't immediately return a message left on his cellphone. He did apologize in a statement to Politico and promised to do better.
