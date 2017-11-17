3 women charged with kidnapping woman, shooting victim's uncle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three Louisville woman face multiple charges after police said they kidnapped and robbed a woman and shot her uncle.

Police said the ordeal began Wednesday when a woman was kidnapped from her home on Grand Avenue by three women. According to police reports, these women are Roniesha "Nae Nae" Sanders, Jamisha "Misha" Scott and Robyn K. Sanders. They were allegedly armed at the time of the incident.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Police: 2 men sexually assaulted woman recovering from brain surgery

+ Man arrives at UofL Hospital with gunshot wound

+ Highway worker killed by car on I-64 East identified

Reports explain that the victim told police that Roniesha Sanders and Scott picked her up and that Roniesha Sanders set her up initially.

Police said the woman was assaulted by the trio who stole her purse, money and credit cards. The victim was allegedly forced to go back to her home to take money from her safe. When they returned to the home there was an altercation that ended with the victim's uncle being shot.

The women's arrest reports state that police responded to a shooting call at the home on Grand Avenue around 6:41 p.m. Wednesday. The uncle, who was shot in the groin region, was taken to University of Louisville hospital in stable condition, police said. Per her arrest report, Robyn Sanders was identified as the one who shot the victim's uncle.

After the shooting, police said the victim was taken to a club off Orsmby Avenue before being located by police.

Police said the weapon used by the suspects has not yet been recovered.

All three suspects were charged with tampering with physical evidence, two counts of assault, kidnapping and robbery.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.