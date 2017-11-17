The Latest: Moore's wife defends husband, says he will fight

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore arrives for a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala, with his wife Kayla Moore, right.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala., with his wife Kayla Moore, right.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore waits to speak at a newss conference, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Latest on sexual assault allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

The wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore says her husband will not step down in the face of sexual assault allegations.

Kayla Moore spoke out in defense of her husband on Friday. She says they have been married for over 32 years and the Army veteran has always been an officer and a gentleman.

She says he will not stop fighting for the people of Alabama and repeated what her husband said the day before when he remarked: "I will not stop until they lay me in that box in the ground."

Moore has been dogged by allegations that he sexually assaulted two women decades ago when they were teenagers.

___

2:30 a.m.

Alabama Republican Roy Moore's campaign is lashing out at the women accusing him of sexual misconduct even as women's advocates decry what they call intimidation tactics.

Republicans in Washington are growing concerned that Moore might not only lose the special Senate election in Alabama but damage the GOP's brand with women across the country.

A spokesman for President Donald Trump says he finds the allegations against more "very troubling" but that the people of Alabama should determine the outcome of the Senate race.

In Alabama, Moore appeared alongside more than a dozen religious leaders, who took turns bashing the Christian conservative's many critics - especially his female accusers.

Moore himself called the allegations "unsubstantiated," ''unproven" and "fake" but refused to answer questions from reporters about the allegations.

