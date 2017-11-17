Man facing sexual assault charge on woman recovering from surgery

Arthur L. Thompson, 69, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 16 at his home.More >>
Arthur L. Thompson, 69, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 16 at his home.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a two-car crash on I-264 East Tuesday night.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a two-car crash on I-264 East Tuesday night.More >>
Sunshine has begun to peak through the clouds across WAVE Country. This will help temperatures warm into the 50s Friday afternoon.More >>
Sunshine has begun to peak through the clouds across WAVE Country. This will help temperatures warm into the 50s Friday afternoon.More >>
Police are trying to confirm details about a shooting incident that left a man in need of emergency medical attention.More >>
Police are trying to confirm details about a shooting incident that left a man in need of emergency medical attention.More >>
A highway worker was killed after being trapped under a car that hit him as he put out traffic cones on I-64 Thursday night.More >>
A highway worker was killed after being trapped under a car that hit him as he put out traffic cones on I-64 Thursday night.More >>