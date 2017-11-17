Man facing sexual assault charge on woman recovering from surgery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man on charges of sodomy and unlawful imprisonment after a woman recovering from surgery was assaulted.

Arthur L. Thompson, 69, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 16 at his home.

On Nov. 1, an arrest report says Thompson tried to force a woman who recently underwent brain surgery to perform oral sex on him. According to the report, another man was also involved. That person struck the victim in the face repeatedly trying to get her to comply.

Metro police say the woman was held against her will and unable to get medical care for nearly an hour.

