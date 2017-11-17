Mother of murdered 7-year-old reads to children

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dequante Hobbs was Louisville's 50th homicide victim of 2017.

An excited 7-year-old boy, Dequante was celebrating the end of the school year and the summer to come when he was hit by a stray bullet.

A suspect has been indicted in Dequante's murder.

For Dequante's mother, Micheshia Norment, she is thankful for the arrest but struggles each day missing her son.

Norment is using that pain to fuel her efforts to speak out against violence in Louisville.

It certainly wasn't her goal to become a symbol for all mothers who have lost a child to violence, but with the attention her son's death received she won't waste the chance to change the world, or at least her community, if she can.

"Any mother knows what it's like to lose a kid they understand it's not going to go away. It's hard," she said.

On Thursday she stopped in the Chestnut Street YMCA to read to a group of children.

Reading seemed like the thing to do because she read to Dequante and his sister every night. Norment said the loss of her son was a deep and penetrating heartache that has changed her life.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Dequante Hobbs' mother shares photos of slain 7-year-old boy

+ Dequante Hobbs' family: Four young cousins murdered in one year

+ Dequante Hobbs' accused killer was on home incarceration at time of arrest

Norment read one of Dequante's favorite books from Paw Patrol. She still smiles when she comes to a page in the book that would make her son laugh.

For a moment she too got a glimpse of the joy they shared.

She hopes the kids who laughed and read with her will pick up a book instead of a gun later in life.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.