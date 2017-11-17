Mother of murdered 7-year-old reads to children

Dequante Hobb's mother read one of his favorite books from Paw Patrol. She still smiles when she comes to a page in the book that would make her son laugh.More >>
Dequante Hobb's mother read one of his favorite books from Paw Patrol. She still smiles when she comes to a page in the book that would make her son laugh.More >>
The Louisville Metro Council removed embattled member Dan Johnson from his seat Friday, ending -- for now -- a hectic several months of uncertainty that followed accusations of sexual harassment by several of his colleagues.More >>
The Louisville Metro Council removed embattled member Dan Johnson from his seat Friday, ending -- for now -- a hectic several months of uncertainty that followed accusations of sexual harassment by several of his colleagues.More >>
A few showers have moved into WAVE Country this evening, as expected. We'll see those fade somewhat overnight, leaving us almost completely dry by morning.More >>
A few showers have moved into WAVE Country this evening, as expected. We'll see those fade somewhat overnight, leaving us almost completely dry by morning.More >>
Louisville-based employers UPS and Amazon are planning to hire seasonal workers for the holidays.More >>
Louisville-based employers UPS and Amazon are planning to hire seasonal workers for the holidays.More >>
Binet School students showcased deeper learning initiative during exposition day.More >>
Binet School students showcased deeper learning initiative during exposition day.More >>