Community mourns 17-year-old stabbed to death, allegedly by younger half brother

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Many in the Breckinridge County School District spent Friday grieving one of their students.

Seventeen-year-old Cierra Nicole Clark died Thursday at the hands of her younger half-brother, investigators said.

Police and emergency crews were called to Clark’s home on Lee Miller Road early Thursday morning. Sheriff Todd Pate said Clark's 14-year-old half-brother stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

A neighbor near the Clark home said it was a sad night. He said he was called to the home and described what he saw inside "a bloody mess." He added that emergency responders tried to do CPR, but Clark had already died.

Breckinridge County School Superintendent Nick Carter said both teachers and classmates are feeling the loss.

Clark explained that school counselors and other leaders are available to students in need of counseling. Clark added that students who wish to attend Clark’s funeral will be allowed to do so.

In a school district of fewer than 3,000 students, Clark said losing one of their own will be a loss felt deeply by the entire community.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home said a visitation will be held Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. CST at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady, Kentucky. A funeral service will follow.

