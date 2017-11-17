Teen girl ID'd after being stabbed to death, allegedly by younger half brother

The deadly stabbing happened just after midnight at a home in Breckinridge County. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - The teenager who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her 14-year-old half brother, has been identified.

Cierra Clark, 17, died of multiple stab wounds following the attack early Thursday morning, Breckinridge County Coroner Tim Bandy confirmed. The weapon was a kitchen knife, Bandy said.

The half-brother, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, is charged with murder.

The homicide took place on Lee Miller Road, near the Grayson County line. A motive has not been disclosed.

The teen's father was home at the time of the stabbing, as well as a woman who has a baby with the children's older step-brother.

