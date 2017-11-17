Teen girl ID'd after being stabbed to death, allegedly by younger half brother

In a letter sent to parents, Dr. Sarah Hitchings, the Waggener High principal, said the school received information on Thursday about a student who had compiled a list of staff and fellow students they wished to harm.More >>
In a letter sent to parents, Dr. Sarah Hitchings, the Waggener High principal, said the school received information on Thursday about a student who had compiled a list of staff and fellow students they wished to harm.More >>
The teenager who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her 14-year-old half brother, has been identified.More >>
The teenager who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her 14-year-old half brother, has been identified.More >>
All three suspects were charged with tampering with physical evidence, two counts of assault, kidnapping and robbery.More >>
All three suspects were charged with tampering with physical evidence, two counts of assault, kidnapping and robbery.More >>
Arthur L. Thompson, 69, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 16 at his home.More >>
Arthur L. Thompson, 69, of Louisville, was taken into custody Nov. 16 at his home.More >>
A generous donation of Christmas spirit arrived Friday morning in downtown Louisville’s Jefferson Square.More >>
A generous donation of Christmas spirit arrived Friday morning in downtown Louisville’s Jefferson Square.More >>