Waggener High threat investigated, ruled 'not credible'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public Schools and St. Matthews Police Department say a threat at Waggener High School was not credible.

In a letter sent to parents, Dr. Sarah Hitchings, the Waggener High principal, said the school received information on Thursday about a student who had compiled a list of staff and fellow students they wished to harm. Hitchings said the school followed protocol and notified the JCPS Security and Investigations Unit and St. Matthews police.

A determination the threat was not credible came after investigations by both agencies.

"We take very seriously any potential threat to the safety and security of our students, staff, and school," Hitchings said in her letter. "Because of this incident, the student has been disciplined according to JCPS policies and the law. Please remind your child that threats to schools, staff or other students are serious, and should be reported to school officials or JCPS security immediately so they can be assessed. Perpetrating a threat, even as a hoax or joke, is also extremely serious and can result in criminal charges."

Hitchings assured parents that the safety of students is the highest priority and called attempts to disrupt school "unfortunate."

