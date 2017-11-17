Traffic signal installed at dangerous Henderson intersection

There's a new traffic signal installed at a dangerous intersection in Henderson.

Crews finished construction on the signal at the intersection of Airline Road and Sam Ball Way on the east edge of Henderson city limits.

That signal will be in flashing mode for now and should be normal on Wednesday.

Kentucky Transportation officials say a lot of cars and school buses travel through that intersection each day, and it's been the site of several side-angle crashes in recent years, including one that was deadly.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.