Metro Council removes Dan Johnson amid harassment claims

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council removed embattled member Dan Johnson from his seat Friday, ending -- for now -- a hectic several months of uncertainty that followed accusations of sexual harassment by several of his colleagues.

Johnson was nearly removed from the council last month, but a specially appointed three-member panel voted instead to censure him rather than show him the door.

That decision came with conditions, including limited access to City Hall for Johnson. He was permitted only to attend regularly scheduled meetings at City Hall, plus 20 minutes before and after.

Two weeks ago, however, witnesses told council members that Johnson was seen still in City Hall 28 minutes after his removal hearing. Thus, Friday's meeting was called to determine his future.

Another part of last month's agreement that allowed Johnson to keep his council seat was a stipulation that he could not appeal the final ruling. Nevertheless, Johnson is expected to file a lawsuit.

This story is currently being updated.

