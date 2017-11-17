Baptist Health Paducah employees donate $200K to community

Baptist Health Paducah recently finished its annual Employee Caring Campaign, which allows employees the opportunity to give to local charitable causes.

441 employees committed to give $203,490 to support the community.

The hospital led the Baptist Health system in contributions, which totaled more than $717,000 statewide.

The Paducah campaign raised money for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life, the Paducah-McCracken County United Way, Easter Seals West Kentucky, the employee C.A.R.E. Fund and Baptist Health Foundation Paducah.

“Donations we receive from our employees mean so much because no one knows the needs of our patients more than our own Baptist Health family,” said Lora Croley, director of Philanthropy. “Their generosity to the Foundation and all the charities represented once again shows the loving and giving nature of our employees.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.