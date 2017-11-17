Sung Hyun Park opens 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour Championship

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) - Sung Hyun Park made five straight birdies and seized control late in the round with an eagle for a 7-under 65 and a three-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship.
The lead might have been larger except for Park's three-putt bogey on the 18th hole at Tiburon Golf Club.
Not only was she three ahead of Caroline Masson and Sarah Jane Smith, none of the other players vying for all the awards was within five shots. Lexi Thompson shot a 67 and wound up losing ground. She was six shots behind.
Park was at 12-under 132. A victory would allow the 24-year-old South Korean to sweep all the big awards and become the first rookie since Nancy Lopez in 1978 to win LPGA player of the year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
