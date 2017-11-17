Golden Alert canceled, Marshall Co., KY man reunited with family - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Golden Alert canceled, Marshall Co., KY man reunited with family

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
HICKORY, KY (KFVS) -

A Golden Alert issued on November 17 was canceled on Tuesday, Nov. 21 after a Marshall County, Kentucky man was reunited with his family.

According to Kentucky State Police, David H. Largent was found unharmed by troopers in the Post 16 (Henderson) area at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

KSP was notified Largent was missing on Nov. 17.

