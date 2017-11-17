GOLDEN ALERT: Marshall Co., KY man possibly headed to MO

Kentucky State Police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. David H. Largent has not been seen or heard from since Nov. 2.

KSP was notified on Nov. 17 about the missing Marshall County, Kentucky man.

A preliminary investigation has shown it is possible Largent’s destination was Joplin, Missouri, according to Sr. Trooper Jody Cash.

The man is described as a white 38-year-old male, 5'11" and 150 pounds and long brown hair.

Largent could driving a green 2001 Chevrolet S-10, with Kentucky registration of 317-FXM.

The investigation is continuing by state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Hickory at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

