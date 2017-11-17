New plant bringing more than 500 jobs, traffic concerns to Shepherdsville

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new manufacturing facility will add about 550 jobs to Shepherdsville.

Gov. Matt Bevin announced Friday that bus parts manufacturer New Flyer will open a facility specializing in parts fabrication. That means the products will be made from raw or semi-finished materials.

New Flyer will be in the industrial park off of Cedar Grove Road, which is also home to Magna, Amazon, Best Buy and several other companies.

Bevin's office released a statement indicating the company’s investment in Shepherdsville will total $40 million. Equipment and building preparations will account for $28 million, while the remaining $12 million will be spread over a 10-year lease.

In Kentucky, a company receiving tax incentives is required to create the jobs before the the incentive package closes. The state offered New Flyer up to $8.5 million in tax incentives to lure the company to Shepherdsville.

John Snider, Executive Director of the Bullitt County Economic Development Authority, said the industrial complex currently employs around 14,000 people. Around the holidays that number increases to around 20,000 with seasonal workers.

"The fabrication and manufacturing industry is an area we have been targeting," Snider said. "This is diversification for sure."

Traffic Concerns?

Some have expressed concerns about the new facility, believing it will create traffic trouble in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said improvements will be made to the interchange at the Cedar Grove Road exit to accommodate a possible increase in traffic.

"We started talking about a new interchange four years ago," Snider said. "That's how it started, with three or four of the companies going to Frankfort and saying we have to have something to take care of this."

Longtime Shepherdsville residents Jim and Gay Heilman told WAVE 3 News the highway updates will only lead to more industrial spaces moving into the city.

"It's a nice area and I don't want it to change drastically," Gay Heilman said. "I'd like to keep the country feel."

New Flyer plans to begin work this month and be in full operation by the end of 2019. KYTC has not yet purchased the land for the traffic improvements.

