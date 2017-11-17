Community mourns 17-year-old stabbed to death

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - Many in the Breckinridge County School District were grieving the loss of one of their students on Friday.

Breckinridge County Coroner Tim Bandy confirmed Cierra Nicole Clark,17, died Thursday morning due to multiple stab wounds.

Police and emergency crews were called out to Clark’s family home on Lee Miller Road just after midnight Thursday. Sheriff Todd Pate said Clark's 14-year-old half-brother stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

A neighbor near to the Clark home said it was a sad night. He said he was called out to the home and called what he saw inside "a bloody mess." He explained they tried to do CPR but she had already died.

Superintendent Nick Carter with Breckinridge County School District said the loss is being felt by both teachers and classmates.

Clark explained that school counselors and other leaders are available to students who are in need of counseling. Clark added that students who wish to attend Clark’s funeral once arrangements are made will be allowed to do so.

In a school district of fewer than 3,000 students, Clark said losing one of their own will be a loss felt deeply by the entire community.

The Trent-Dowell Funeral Home said a visitation will be held Monday, November 20 from 3 to 5 pm CST at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady, Kentucky. A funeral service will follow.

