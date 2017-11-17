Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager

By RONALD BLUM
AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees.
The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens.
Boone is a third generation major leaguer and played in the major leagues from 1997-2009. His 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield won Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series for the Yankees. He has been an analyst for ESPN since his retirement as a player.
His father, Bob, managed Kansas City from 1995-97 and Cincinnati from 2001-03.
___
For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>