Excitement building as Bar Louie nears opening date

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Owensboro and locals are anxiously awaiting its opening.

The new Alorica building on Fredrica Street has found its new downstairs neighbor. Bar Louie, a tavern and grill, is nearing its opening next week.

The restaurant is geared to be family friendly, but also a place to unwind with friends and watch the game. Manager Erin Romero, an Owensboro native, is now raising his family here.

Romero is ecstatic to bring this business to his community.

"When you see Owensboro getting more businesses downtown and growing, it's a great feeling," explained Romero.

Bar Louie wanted to be in the growing downtown area.

"There's nothing like it, downtown Owensboro," explained Chase Oswald, an Operating Partner. "It think it fits really really well with the developments going on down here."

Bar Louie held a job fair in the weeks leading up to its opening, hiring over 80 people to help run the business.

"It's been great to be able to offer people a job and provide them with a supplemental income for some and for others maybe a career path down the road for them," Romero stated.

The restaurant opens on Black Friday at 8 p.m.

