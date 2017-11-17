New app helps detect gas pump skimmers

(WAVE) - Smartphones can serve as powerful tools to protect users from skimmers at gas pumps.

An app called "Skimmer Scanner" can detect Bluetooth signals many skimming devices use to transmit a user's cellphone data.

Once the app is launched, and a user holds the phone up to the gas pump, the phone is able to scan for those signals. A user will be alerted if a skimming signal is detected.

Currently, the app is only available for Android phones.

To read more about the app, and to see reviews, visit the app's download page in Google Play.

