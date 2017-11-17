JCPS settles retroactive pay lawsuit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Jefferson County Public Schools employee has settled a lawsuit with the district over retroactive pay.

Walter Logan retired on September 1, 2016 after 32 years with JCPS.

Logan and his attorneys, Ted Gordon and Peter Jannace, claim the school district owed Logan almost $700 in back wages.

The school board approved a raise for employees during the 2016-2017 school year. Although Logan had already retired when the pay raise was approved, his contract was still considered active during that time, Gordon said.

On Friday, Gordon went to court with the intention of filing a class action lawsuit on behalf of JCPS employees impacted by the retroactive pay raise.

Instead, JCPS settled. Part of the settlement was to drop the class action lawsuit.

Logan was pleased with the outcome, according to Gordon.

"It's a shame it had to go that far, but we are settled and we are pleased we reached an amicable settlement and Mr. Logan was very pleased to accept the offer," Gordon said.

Gordon encourages other JCPS employees who retired between July 1, 2016 and September 27, 2016 to find out if they qualify for the retroactive raise.

"Facts of the case have arisen that suggest that there are several people that also have contracts with the district that we argue were breached in this manner," Gordon's attorney Peter Jannace said.

