I-64 West back open as crews clear 4-car crash near I-264

The interstate was expected to be closed for two hours, according to KYTC. But it opened much earlier. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were shutdown in Louisville due to an injury crash involving four cars, according to MetroSafe.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. at mile marker 12.8. That's after the Hurstbourne Parkway exit before the exit for I-264 as drivers travel westbound.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

All lanes are back open as of 7:35 p.m.

One person was hurt in the wreck but is expected to be okay, according to MetroSafe.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.