Truex fastest among championship contenders at Homestead

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Dale Earnhardt Jr., right, gives autographs in the garage area during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Kevin Harvick gets ready to practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Kyle Busch gets ready to qualify for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

(AP Photo/Terry Renna). Martin Truex Jr. walks on pit road before qualifying for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla., Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Martin Truex Jr. was the fastest of the four NASCAR Cup Series championship contenders in qualifying and will start second in Sunday's finale.

Truex, the regular-season champion, turned a lap of 173.952 mph at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Friday night. Denny Hamlin stole the pole from Truex on the last lap of qualifying. Hamlin went 173.980 mph to take the spot and give Toyota a 1-2 front row.

Kyle Busch, Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, will start third and Brad Keselowski fifth. Kevin Harvick qualified ninth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. had the 24th-best qualifying effort, but an engine change will drop NASCAR's favorite son to the rear of the field for his final NASCAR Cup race.

___

More AP auto racing: www.racing.ap.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.