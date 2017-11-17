KY Man claims he accidentally had sex with girlfriend's daughter

An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
An Akron baby has died nearly four months after mom shared her pregnancy photo shoot with 20,000 honeybees.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>
Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas is being taken to task on Twitter after a now-deleted tweet was perceived as victim-shaming another U.S. gymnast that's come out against sexual assault.More >>
The woman said she came across an unexpected roadblock, when a large tree branch was blocking the entirety of the street.More >>
The woman said she came across an unexpected roadblock, when a large tree branch was blocking the entirety of the street.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
Sandy Giles' daughter confirms that human remains found in Earp, California are believed to be Giles, who went missing back in May.More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>
A Hartselle woman is charged with child abuse after investigators said they discovered her children were living in "deplorable" conditions. One investigator described it as a "house of horrors."More >>