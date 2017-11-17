KY Man claims he accidentally had sex with girlfriend's daughter

A Kenton County Jury convicted a 41-year-old man of sexual assault against his girlfriend’s daughter.



The now-convicted child molester told police according to court documents “to multiple sexual acts with the” victim in August 2016.



What surprised prosecutors was the suspect's defense of why he did what he did.



Court documents read, “The Defendant testified on his own behalf and claimed when the sexual acts occurred he did not realize he was engaging in those acts with the minor, claiming instead he thought it was her mother.”



The jury deliberated for about six hours and found the suspect guilty of sodomy in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree.



He has about 12 years over his head but likely to get 7 if the sentences run concurrently.



