Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 48, Central Christian School 26

Angola 61, Eastside 30

Bethesda Christian 94, Faith Christian 27

Bloomfield 45, Orleans 31

Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 8

Bluffton 41, N. Miami 37

Brownstown 49, Mitchell 33

Central Noble 61, Fremont 19

Columbus North 54, Franklin Central 39

Corydon 70, Charlestown 67

Danville 64, Cascade 42

DeKalb 59, Garrett 34

Eastern (Pekin) 68, Borden 8

Franklin Co. 43, Union Co. 39

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58

Greenfield 57, Pendleton Hts. 50

Greensburg 83, S. Decatur 24

Henryville 55, New Washington 44

Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31

Huntington North 44, Whitko 27

Indpls Arlington 46, Indpls Howe 42

Indpls Broad Ripple 74, Indpls Washington 22

Indpls Pike 77, Lawrence Central 40

Jac-Cen-Del 81, Oldenburg 46

Jay Co. 58, Bellmont 51

Jeffersonville 61, Silver Creek 10

Lakeland 53, Prairie Hts. 36

Liberty Christian 41, Elwood 40

Marion 47, Columbia City 38

Michigan City Marquette 77, Oregon-Davis 60

Mississinewa 64, Manchester 55

Muncie Burris 46, Wes-Del 39

Northwestern 75, Southwood 6

Oak Hill 68, Madison-Grant 19

Paoli 57, Austin 46

Rising Sun 47, Switzerland Co. 39

Rossville 60, Caston 36

Shelbyville 38, Southwestern (Shelby) 35

Tipton 81, Western 33

Tri-Central 52, Taylor 44

University 77, Traders Point Christian 28

W. Noble 86, Hamilton 26

Warsaw 42, Tippecanoe Valley 32

Washington 53, Sullivan 35

Westfield 66, Fishers 60

Winchester 74, Tri 45

Yorktown 75, Blackford 23

Johnson County Tournament Consolation

Indian Creek 73, Greenwood Christian 42

Semifinal

Whiteland 70, Edinburgh 25

Lafayette Tournament Semifinal

Benton Central 42, McCutcheon 32

Lafayette Jeff 50, W. Lafayette 46

Paris Tournament

Danville, Ill. 63, Terre Haute North 51

Putnam County Tournament First Round

Greencastle 37, N. Putnam 19

S. Putnam 55, Cloverdale 50

Sugar Creek Tournament First Round

N. Montgomery 50, Crawfordsville 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Knox vs. Pioneer, ppd.

Leo vs. Woodlan, ppd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Eastern (Greene), ppd.

