Friday's Scores

|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 48, Central Christian School 26
Angola 61, Eastside 30
Bethesda Christian 94, Faith Christian 27
Bloomfield 45, Orleans 31
Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 8
Bluffton 41, N. Miami 37
Brownstown 49, Mitchell 33
Central Noble 61, Fremont 19
Columbus North 54, Franklin Central 39
Corydon 70, Charlestown 67
Danville 64, Cascade 42
DeKalb 59, Garrett 34
Eastern (Pekin) 68, Borden 8
Franklin Co. 43, Union Co. 39
Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58
Greenfield 57, Pendleton Hts. 50
Greensburg 83, S. Decatur 24
Henryville 55, New Washington 44
Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31
Huntington North 44, Whitko 27
Indpls Arlington 46, Indpls Howe 42
Indpls Broad Ripple 74, Indpls Washington 22
Indpls Pike 77, Lawrence Central 40
Jac-Cen-Del 81, Oldenburg 46
Jay Co. 58, Bellmont 51
Jeffersonville 61, Silver Creek 10
Lakeland 53, Prairie Hts. 36
Liberty Christian 41, Elwood 40
Marion 47, Columbia City 38
Michigan City Marquette 77, Oregon-Davis 60
Mississinewa 64, Manchester 55
Muncie Burris 46, Wes-Del 39
Northwestern 75, Southwood 6
Oak Hill 68, Madison-Grant 19
Paoli 57, Austin 46
Rising Sun 47, Switzerland Co. 39
Rossville 60, Caston 36
Shelbyville 38, Southwestern (Shelby) 35
Tipton 81, Western 33
Tri-Central 52, Taylor 44
University 77, Traders Point Christian 28
W. Noble 86, Hamilton 26
Warsaw 42, Tippecanoe Valley 32
Washington 53, Sullivan 35
Westfield 66, Fishers 60
Winchester 74, Tri 45
Yorktown 75, Blackford 23
|Johnson County Tournament
|Consolation
Indian Creek 73, Greenwood Christian 42
|Semifinal
Whiteland 70, Edinburgh 25
|Lafayette Tournament
|Semifinal
Benton Central 42, McCutcheon 32
Lafayette Jeff 50, W. Lafayette 46
|Paris Tournament
Danville, Ill. 63, Terre Haute North 51
|Putnam County Tournament
|First Round
Greencastle 37, N. Putnam 19
S. Putnam 55, Cloverdale 50
|Sugar Creek Tournament
|First Round
N. Montgomery 50, Crawfordsville 23
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Knox vs. Pioneer, ppd.
Leo vs. Woodlan, ppd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. Eastern (Greene), ppd.
