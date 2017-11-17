Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 47, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 38

Anderson Prep Academy 48, Central Christian School 26

Angola 61, Eastside 30

Beech Grove 65, Morristown 47

Bethesda Christian 94, Faith Christian 27

Bloomfield 45, Orleans 31

Bloomington South 50, Southport 46

Blue River 65, Union (Modoc) 8

Bluffton 41, N. Miami 37, OT

Brownsburg 60, Noblesville 39

Brownstown 49, Mitchell 33

Central Noble 61, Fremont 19

Chesterton 70, S. Central (Union Mills) 35

Clinton Prairie 43, Delphi 36

Columbus North 54, Franklin Central 39

Connersville 50, Centerville 29

Corydon 70, Charlestown 67

Crawford Co. 38, Tell City 22

Danville 64, Cascade 42

DeKalb 59, Garrett 34

Delta 47, Wapahani 42

Eastern (Pekin) 68, Borden 8

Ev. Bosse 44, Southridge 39

Ev. Memorial 67, Boonville 31

Franklin Co. 43, Union Co. 39

Ft. Wayne Northrop 68, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 58

Ft. Wayne South 65, Ft. Wayne Wayne 13

Gibson Southern 55, Princeton 41

Greenfield 57, Pendleton Hts. 50

Greensburg 83, S. Decatur 24

Hauser 59, Waldron 37

Henryville 55, New Washington 44

Homestead 60, Ft. Wayne Concordia 31

Huntington North 44, Whitko 27

Indpls Arlington 46, Indpls Howe 42

Indpls Broad Ripple 74, Indpls Washington 22

Indpls N. Central 63, Bedford N. Lawrence 51

Indpls Perry Meridian 67, Bloomington North 38

Indpls Pike 77, Lawrence Central 40

Jac-Cen-Del 81, Oldenburg 46

Jay Co. 58, Bellmont 51

Jeffersonville 61, Silver Creek 10

Kankakee Valley 56, Highland 20

Lakeland 53, Prairie Hts. 36

Liberty Christian 41, Elwood 40

Marion 47, Columbia City 38

Michigan City Marquette 77, Oregon-Davis 60

Mississinewa 64, Manchester 55

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 64, Rushville 63, OT

Muncie Burris 46, Wes-Del 39

Munster 47, Andrean 29

N. Posey 44, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 42

New Castle 55, Muncie Central 29

Northeastern 55, Union City 28

Northview 43, Brown Co. 32

Northwestern 75, Southwood 6

Oak Hill 68, Madison-Grant 19

Paoli 57, Austin 46

Pike Central 34, Wood Memorial 28

Portage 65, Wheeler 13

Rising Sun 47, Switzerland Co. 39

Rossville 60, Caston 36

S. Bend St. Joseph's 65, S. Bend Adams 13

S. Bend Washington 60, S. Bend Riley 54

Seeger 48, Covington 38

Shelbyville 38, Southwestern (Shelby) 35

Tipton 81, Western 33

Tri-Central 52, Taylor 44

University 77, Traders Point Christian 28

W. Noble 86, Hamilton 26

Warsaw 42, Tippecanoe Valley 32

Washington 53, Sullivan 35

Westfield 66, Fishers 60, OT

Whiting 64, Hammond Gavit 23

Winchester 74, Tri 45

Yorktown 75, Blackford 23

Johnson County Tournament Consolation

Indian Creek 73, Greenwood Christian 42

Semifinal

Whiteland 70, Edinburgh 25

Lafayette Tournament Semifinal

Benton Central 42, McCutcheon 32

Lafayette Jeff 50, W. Lafayette 46

Paris Tournament

Danville, Ill. 63, Terre Haute North 51

Putnam County Tournament First Round

Greencastle 37, N. Putnam 19

S. Putnam 55, Cloverdale 50

Sugar Creek Tournament First Round

N. Montgomery 50, Crawfordsville 23

Western Boone 48, Southmont 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Knox vs. Pioneer, ppd.

Lapel vs. Cambridge City, ccd.

Leo vs. Woodlan, ppd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. Eastern (Greene), ppd.

