Binet School hosts deeper learning Exposition Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students from The Binet School transformed the gym into an island during Exposition Day on Friday.

The project is part of the deeper learning initiative adopted by Jefferson County Public Schools in 2017.

The students read the book "Nim's Island," then transformed the gym into an interactive island based on the text.

Students put together demonstrations about what they read, including everything from reptiles to coconuts.

The Binet School serves students with learning disabilities, developmental disabilities and behavioral issues, according to the school's website.

"It's really difficult sometimes with our children that are maybe on the autism spectrum, they may not fully understand what a coconut is, and what do you mean they break it open?," Binet School Principal Rhonda Hedges said. "So we need to show them and give them that experience and that's exactly what we've done in the classroom, and we're just bringing it to life today."

Children with learning disabilities often have problems processing and receiving information.

Binet provides students with a highly structured and supportive environment to facilitate successful learning experiences.

Students also invited the kids from Goldsmith Elementary School to participate and showcase what they've learned.

