Companies compete to hire thousands of local holiday workers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thanksgiving week marks the beginning of the busiest time of year for shoppers.

Between Black Friday and New Year's Day, UPS will process 750 million packages.

Companies throughout Louisville are competing against each other to hire thousands of seasonal workers to meet the demand in a time known as peak season.

"Peak season is our super bowl," UPS spokesman Jim Mayer said. "It is by far the busiest time of year for UPS."

Just in Louisville, the company is bringing on 3,400 employees.

"Our workload goes through the roof," Mayer said. "This is go-time for us."

The Louisville hub will go from processing 2 million packages a day to twice that.

UPS will pay inside package handlers $10.20/hour with $200/week bonuses, and truck helpers $15/hour with $100/week bonuses.

They aren't the only company looking to hire, though.

Amazon plans to bring in 7,500 workers across the state for peak season.

"We need to be able to be flexible and scale up to meet that demand," Amazon spokeswomanShevaun Brown said.

"This is a good way for us to give people an opportunity to make some holiday cash while also trying out Amazon and seeing if this is something that they want," she said.

With so many openings, Amazon is paying up to $18/hour and even adding some health benefits for seasonal workers.

"It is a competitive hiring environment," Mayer said.

Both UPS and Amazon have job postings on their websites. The goal is to hire workers by the end of November.

