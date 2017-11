Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Central Hardin 27, Daviess Co. 20

Lou. St. Xavier 45, Lou. Butler 18

Lou. Trinity 49, Simon Kenton 17

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Cov. Catholic 49, South Oldham 7

Harlan Co. 23, Southwestern 18

Madison Southern 61, Montgomery Co. 20

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Collins 34, Mercer Co. 28

Johnson Central 54, Ashland Blazer 27

Wayne Co. 45, Lou. Western 18

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Boyle Co. 57, Lexington Catholic 15

Corbin 50, Powell Co. 0

Elizabethtown 52, Caldwell Co. 6

Lou. Central 60, Belfry 21

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Danville 49, Lex. Christian 7

Lou. Christian Academy 24, Lou. DeSales 3

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Beechwood 35, Lou. Ky. Country Day 14

Raceland 31, Paintsville 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

