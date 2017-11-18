WKU beats Middle Tennessee with game-winning FG in 3 OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Ryan Nuss kicked a 37-yarder in the third overtime, and Western Kentucky rallied for a wild 41-38 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night.

Mike White threw for 485 yards and five touchdowns for Western Kentucky (6-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Lucky Jackson, Kylen Towner, and Nacarius Fant each had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown catch. Fant had a game-high 14 receptions.

Tavares Thomas ran for two touchdowns for Middle Tennessee (5-6, 3-4).

Middle Tennessee's Brent Stockstill threw a touchdown pass and Darius Harris scored on a 40-yard fumble return to give the Blue Raiders a 17-10 lead early in the fourth quarter. White then threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Hilltoppers before Thomas's 2-yard run tied it 24-24 with about five minutes left.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first two overtimes. Middle Tennessee's Canon Rooker hooked a 42-yard field-goal attempt before Nuss, a junior, ended it with his first career walk-off field goal.

The Hilltoppers have won three of the last four overtime games between the teams dating back to 2011.

