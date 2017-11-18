1 shot in Taylor Berry Neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood.

The shooting was reported near 7th Street Road and Oleanda Avenue around 5:12 a.m. Saturday, according to MetroSafe.

MetroSafe confirmed that the victim was shot twice. Their condition is unknown.

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

