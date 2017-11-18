New US weather satellite launched from California

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - An advanced U.S. weather satellite designed to improve the accuracy of extended forecasts has been launched into polar orbit from California.
The Joint Polar Satellite System-1 lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base at 1:47 a.m. PST Saturday atop a United Launch Alliance Delta 2 rocket.
The satellite is the first of four next-generation spacecraft for NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Circling the Earth from pole to pole 14 times a day, JPSS-1 carries a suite of five instruments intended to make global observations that will improve forecasts of severe weather events three to seven days beforehand.
The satellite also will contribute to near-term weather forecasts, climate and ocean dynamics research, among many other uses.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The air crew who used their U.S. Navy warplane to create a vulgar sky writing above the town of Okanogan, Washington, this week have been grounded, the U.S. Navy said Friday.More >>
The air crew who used their U.S. Navy warplane to create a vulgar sky writing above the town of Okanogan, Washington, this week have been grounded, the U.S. Navy said Friday.More >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>