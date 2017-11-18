Shots fired after Kentucky traffic stop turns violent

The Woodburn Police department mad a traffic stop around 2:51 a.m. Saturday on the 12000 block of Nashville Road in Warren County, Kentucky.

A few minutes later, the officers requested for backup. When backup arrived, the vehicle that was stooped peeled away from the scene and sped toward Simpson County.

According to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office, the driver attempted to run over an officer during the pursuit.

The suspect eventually turned around and drove toward Warren County, at which point a passenger exited the car.

Police say the driver pointed an object, possibly as gun, at the officers.

Officers from both the Woodburn PD and Warren County Sheriff's Office fired shots at the driver.

It is unclear from the news release if the driver was hit, but Warren County officials did say the driver was transported to the hospital.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the incident.

