1 shot in Iroquois neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Iroquois neighborhood.

The shooting was reported in the 4500 block of Taylor Boulevard around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, according to MetroSafe.

The victim is being transported to UofL Hospital

No suspect information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

