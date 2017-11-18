Russian Alina Zagitova qualifies for Grand Prix final

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada competes her ladies free program during the ISU French Grand Prix figure skating event at Pole Sud Indoor skating rink in Grenoble, southeastern France, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

GRENOBLE, France (AP) - World junior champion Alina Zagitova of Russia recovered from a disappointing performance in the short program to win the Internationaux de France on Saturday and qualify for the Grand Prix final.

Zagitova, who won the Cup of China earlier this month, stood fifth after the short program following a stumble on her combination and a fall on her triple Lutz. Performing to "Don Quixote" in a red outfit, she delivered a superb free program to turn things around, landing all her jumps including a triple Lutz-triple loop combination and a double axel-triple toe.

Maria Sotskova of Russia claimed silver and Canadian skater Kaetlyn Osmond dropped to third place after leading the short program.

This was the fifth of six Grand Prix series culminating in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Nagoya, Japan, next month - the last competition featuring the world's top skaters before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The last Grand Prix event is Skate America at Lake Placid next week.

