AC/DC co-founder, guitarist Malcolm Young dies

Malcolm Young was diagnosed with dementia in 2014 and stopped performing with the band he founded. (Source: AC/DC via Facebook)

(RNN) - Malcolm Young, a founding member of AC/DC died Saturday at age 64.

The band announced his death with a statement on Facebook.

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

The statement also included a message from his brother, Angus, saying, "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

Young co-founded the rock back with his brother in 1973. He stopped performing with AC/DC in 2014 after being diagnosed with dementia.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.