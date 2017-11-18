AC/DC co-founder, guitarist Malcolm Young dies

Amazon Studios says it is adding the information to an investigation of Tambor it opened last week when his assistant made similar allegations, which Tambor denied.More >>
According to executive producer Frank Rich, production on the seventh and final season of Veep has been put on hold so that Julia Louis-Dreyfus can get the treatment she needs for her recent diagnosis of breast cancerMore >>
‘The Punisher’ is one of Marvel’s best shows, but might be its most divisiveMore >>
George Clooney back on TV? Be still our ER loving hearts!More >>
Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions.More >>
Difficult People, starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner has been canceled at Hulu after three seasons.More >>
Known for breaking boundaries, iconic director Steven Soderbergh is at it againMore >>
Spike Lee’s groundbreaking first film, 1986’s She’s Gotta Have It, proved big enough for the big screen, but TV is another matter entirelyMore >>
Okay Fuller House fans, you can finally relax about that mid-season cliffhanger.More >>
Your favorite pair of plumbers may be heading back to the silver screenMore >>
Here's what you need to know to dive right into Marvel's The Punisher when it debuts this fallMore >>
