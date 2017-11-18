Card March ahead of Syracuse game canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Due to inclement weather in Saturday's forecast, Card March ahead of the Syracuse game has been canceled.

The University of Louisville confirmed the cancellation on Twitter.

>> FORECAST: Windy, rainy Saturday; gusts of 50-60 MPH possible

Despite Card March being canceled, UofL said StreetFest will remain open.

Due to expected inclement weather, today's Card March has been canceled. StreetFest will remain open.



See you early for #SeniorDay festivities, before kickoff! pic.twitter.com/KA56FTlbbK — LouisvilleFootball (@UofLFootball) November 18, 2017

