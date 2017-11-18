Card March ahead of Syracuse game canceled - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Card March ahead of Syracuse game canceled

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Due to inclement weather in Saturday's forecast, Card March ahead of the Syracuse game has been canceled. 

The University of Louisville confirmed the cancellation on Twitter. 

>> FORECAST: Windy, rainy Saturday; gusts of 50-60 MPH possible

Despite Card March being canceled, UofL said StreetFest will remain open. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly