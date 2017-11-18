Card March ahead of Syracuse game canceled

UofL said StreetFest will remain open.More >>
UofL said StreetFest will remain open.More >>
No word on if an incident actually occurred in that area Saturday morning.More >>
No word on if an incident actually occurred in that area Saturday morning.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed that the victim was shot twice.More >>
MetroSafe confirmed that the victim was shot twice.More >>
Winds and shower chances will increase into the afternoon.More >>
Winds and shower chances will increase into the afternoon.More >>
The Louisville Metro Council removed embattled member Dan Johnson from his seat Friday, ending -- for now -- a hectic several months of uncertainty that followed accusations of sexual harassment by several of his colleagues.More >>
The Louisville Metro Council removed embattled member Dan Johnson from his seat Friday, ending -- for now -- a hectic several months of uncertainty that followed accusations of sexual harassment by several of his colleagues.More >>