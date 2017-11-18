Goffin ousts Federer in ATP Finals semifinal comeback

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). David Goffin of Belgium celebrates winning match point against Roger Federer of Switzerland during their ATP World Tour Finals semifinal tennis match at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017.

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Roger Federer of Switzerland walks off the court after losing to David Goffin of Belgium in their ATP World Tour Finals semifinal tennis match at the O2 Arena in London, Saturday Nov. 18, 2017.

By SAM JOHNSTON

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - A set up against a man he'd never lost to, Roger Federer looked to be cruising toward a shot at a seventh ATP Finals title. David Goffin had other ideas.

The Belgian rallied in the semifinals on Saturday to claim the biggest win of his career and stun the favorite 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"It is the best win of my career, for sure," Goffin said.

"I started to feel the ball better at the end of the first set, so I wanted to be more aggressive. It paid off. I started to serve well. My forehand was going much better."

Federer was on course to reach his 11th final at the elite season-ending tournament when he cruised through the first set, but Goffin took advantage of a drop in his play to force a third set.

Despite having lost all six of his previous encounters with Federer, Goffin was able to execute better in the decider, breaking in the third game and producing a nerveless display of serving.

In the final on Sunday he will face Grigor Dimitrov or Jack Sock. They play later Saturday.

"I just think he raised his game," Federer said. "I couldn't follow any more. Maybe my game dropped naturally a little bit because he was playing better."

Having won all three of his round-robin matches at the O2 Arena, Federer continued his fine form to break twice in the first set.

However, the match turned in the second game of the second set. Federer wasted two game points on his serve before Goffin produced a forehand passing shot to take his first break point of the match.

"It was a tough game to get broken at 1-0," Federer said. "I had I think multiple game chances to get out of the game and go 1-1, keep the pressure up. I think things really turned around for him at that moment."

The winners flowed from Goffin's racket, unsettling Federer, who coughed up uncharacteristic errors.

Goffin needed just the one break in both the second and third sets and displayed a previously unseen grit to deny Federer his lone break point opportunities in either set.

The match was typical of Goffin's inconsistent week on his full debut at the tournament, after he played one match as an alternate a year ago.

After defeating a wounded Rafael Nadal in his opening match, he was thrashed in just 74 minutes by Dimitrov, before qualifying for the semis with a comfortable win over Dominic Thiem.

"Both are really special," said Goffin, after becoming only the sixth man to defeat Nadal and Federer in the same tournament. "It was the first time against Rafa. Then the semifinal for the first time for me here, and to beat Roger for the first time here in such a big event, big tournament, it was the perfect moment."

Reaching the final in London is the latest step in a groundbreaking season for the Belgian. He broke into the top 10 for the first time in February and reached a career high No. 8 in November.

