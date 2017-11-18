2 arrested in connection with Kroger shooting

The shooting occurred around 10 last Wednesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Louisville Kroger earlier this month.

LMPD arrested Danielle Montgomery and Chrishanah Humble on Friday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Nov. 8 outside of the Kroger in the 3000 block of Breckenridge Lane in the McMahan Plaza, LMPD said.

According to Humble's arrest report, she was identified as the shooter.

LMPD said Humble admitted to being at the scene when the shooting occurred and leaving the scene with Montgomery. Montgomery also admitted that Humble was the shooter, according to a police report.

Police said the gun used in the shooting has not yet been recovered.

At the time of her arrest, LMPD said Humble had a bag of Lortab in her possession.

Montgomery and Humble were charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence. Humble faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

