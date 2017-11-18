Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to high winds

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.

Captain Jeremy Newsom reports winds out of the southwest holding at about 30 miles per hour with gusts to about 40 miles per hour. The wind combined with conditions it has created on the Mississippi River have forced the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to halt service.

The ferry is expected to remain closed for the remainder of Saturday, Nov. 18 and is expected to reopen the following day.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry operates at Mississippi River navigation mile point 922.0.

