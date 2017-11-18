Scott scores late to give Eastern Kentucky 14-10 victory - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Scott scores late to give Eastern Kentucky 14-10 victory

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - LJ Scott ran in a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and TJ Compstock intercepted a pass in the final minutes to secure Eastern Kentucky's 14-10 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

Scott ran it in untouched with 9:12 left, but the Colonels missed a 44-yard field goal on their next possession. Five plays later, Comstock intercepted St. Francis' backup quarterback Freddy Bopst to secure it with 1:27 left.

Tim Boyle threw for 66 yards and Scott rushed for 41 yards to lead Eastern Kentucky (4-7) in a non-conference game to end the season for both teams. Scott also threw three passes for 42 yards.

Bear Fenimore threw for 164 yards for Saint Francis (5-6) and Bopst completed 1 of 4 passes. Sean Orsini led the defense with seven tackles and an interception.

