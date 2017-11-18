Morehead State rallies to beat Davidson 21-14

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Lawson Page threw a 26-yard scoring strike to Jarin Higginbotham late in the third quarter to give Morehead State a 21-14 win over Davidson in Pioneer League action Saturday.

Morehead State (4-7, 3-5) scored two straight touchdowns in the third quarter to take the lead after trailing 14-7. Page ran in from the 31 for a score early in the third and then hit Higginbotham to give the Eagles their sixth straight victory over Davidson (2-9, 0-8).

Page threw for 213 yards and rushed for 67. Higginbotham had three receptions for 109 yards and two scores.

Morehead State took a 7-0 lead into halftime but Davidson jumped ahead 14-7 on scoring runs by Stockton McGuire and Wesley Dugger, who finished with 111 yards rushing.

Davidson drove to Morehead State's 27 in the final minutes before Aaron Turk picked off Tyler Phelps to seal the win and end the season for both teams.

