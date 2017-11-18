Smith caps 2nd-half drives with TDs in Alabama A&M 21-13 win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Dylan Smith threw for a pair of touchdowns on two sustained drives after halftime as Alabama A&M rallied past upset-minded Division II Kentucky State 21-13 Saturday.

The visiting Thorobreds (3-8) led 13-7 at the half but by the end of three quarters Alabama A&M (4-7) held a 14-13 lead when Smith, who completed 6 of 8 passes for 85 yards, found Rod Randolph from the 10 to cap a 14-play, 91-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes. The Bulldogs added an insurance touchdown midway through the final quarter when Smith hooked up with Isaiah Bailey on an 11-yarder to end a 12-play, 96-yard drive.

Kentucky State's Michae Simpson completed five passes for 71 yards with a 29-yard TD strike to Demetr Anderson less than two minutes into the game. Mahireyaa Kao scored from the 13 as time expired in the first half for a 13-7 Thorobreds lead. It was his only carry of the game.

