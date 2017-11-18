Smith caps 2nd-half drives with TDs in Alabama A&M 21-13 win - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Smith caps 2nd-half drives with TDs in Alabama A&M 21-13 win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Dylan Smith threw for a pair of touchdowns on two sustained drives after halftime as Alabama A&M rallied past upset-minded Division II Kentucky State 21-13 Saturday.

The visiting Thorobreds (3-8) led 13-7 at the half but by the end of three quarters Alabama A&M (4-7) held a 14-13 lead when Smith, who completed 6 of 8 passes for 85 yards, found Rod Randolph from the 10 to cap a 14-play, 91-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes. The Bulldogs added an insurance touchdown midway through the final quarter when Smith hooked up with Isaiah Bailey on an 11-yarder to end a 12-play, 96-yard drive.

Kentucky State's Michae Simpson completed five passes for 71 yards with a 29-yard TD strike to Demetr Anderson less than two minutes into the game. Mahireyaa Kao scored from the 13 as time expired in the first half for a 13-7 Thorobreds lead. It was his only carry of the game.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly