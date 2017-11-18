Police: Suspect dies after car chase, shootout in Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - A suspect involved in a shootout and car chase in Warren County has died, according to police.

Kentucky State Police said the suspect, Brian Calvert, 18, died of a gunshot wound at Skyline Medical Center Hospital in Nashville.

Calvert took off during a routine traffic stop Saturday morning, a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

After attempting to run over a deputy, the suspect led police through Simpson and Warren Counties. The vehicle stopped, and Calvert exchanged gunfire with two officers from Woodburn Police and the Warren County Sheriff's Office, police said.

Calvert was transported from the scene to Medical Center Hospital. He was then transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is still investigating the officer involved shooting.

