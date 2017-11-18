Trader Joe's recalls thousands of products due to possible silica and glass fragments

Green Cuisine, based in San Fernando, California, is recalling nearly 37,000 pounds of chicken and turkey salad products that may be contaminated with hard plastic or glass fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat chicken and turkey salads were produced from Nov. 4 - 15, 2017, and sold under the Trader Joe's store brand. The following products are subject to recall:

10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S White Meat Chicken Salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.

11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CURRIED WHITE CHICKEN DELI SALAD with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.

10.25-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages containing “TRADER JOE’S TURKEY CRANBERRY APPLE SALAD TURKEY BREAST MEAT WITH SWEET DRIED CRANBERRIES, TANGY GREEN APPLES, PECANS AND SAGE” with a “Use By” date of November 10 - 21, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-40299” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in the following states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints and subsequently notified FSIS Inspection Program Personnel on Friday.

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have purchased these products, you're advised to not consume them -- throw the salad away or return them to the store where you purchased it.

Details about the recall from Trader Joe's can also be found here.

