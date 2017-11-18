Owensboro celebrates 81st Christmas Parade

Miss Kentucky shined her crown and Santa checked his list and packed his sleigh all for Owensboro's 81st Christmas Parade!

Our Shaelie Clark and Byron Douglas got in on the fun.

Three-time Grammy Award Winning and Multi-Platinum music sensation and member of Pentatonix, Kevin Olusola, was this year's Grand Marshal.

The theme for the parade was "Visions of Christmas" where some 100 floats, and other entries opened the holiday season.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.