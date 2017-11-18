Lamar and the Cards crush the 'Cuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson had another big game against Syracuse, accounting for 381 yards and four touchdowns and becoming the school's career yardage leader while leading a rain-delayed 56-10 rout on Saturday.



The Heisman Trophy winner passed for 270 yards and two TDs and rushed for 111 with scores from 43 and 19 yards in just over three quarters. Jackson's long run helped build a 21-3 lead before severe thunderstorms and lightning caused a 43-minute, second-quarter delay. The junior then put the game out of reach with TD passes of 72 and 34 yards to Jaylen Smith and Reggie Bonnafon respectively for a 35-3 halftime cushion.



Jackson's numbers came a season after he accounted for 610 yards and five TDs in Louisville's 62-28 rout of the Orange that laid the path toward his Heisman victory. Louisville rolled up 845 yards in that game and followed with 727 against Syracuse (4-7, 2-5).



Louisville (7-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored all but once from outside the 20 to dominate its home finale.



Malik Williams rushed for a career-high 180 yards on nine carries with TD runs of 46 and 56 yards. Louisville native Bonnafon also had a 33-yard scoring run along with his TD reception.



Ervin Philips had an 8-yard touchdown run late in the game for Syracuse, which lost its fourth straight and sixth in eight games.



THE TAKEAWAY



Syracuse: The team that upset defending national champion Clemson for its last win has yielded 1,461 combined yards the past two games. The offense sputtered as well with QBs Zack Mahoney and freshman Rex Culpepper each throwing two interceptions, including one by Culpepper into the end zone without a receiver in sight late in the third quarter.



Louisville: The Cardinals needed two snaps to score their first touchdown, setting the tone for big plays that kept coming during and after the downpour. Jackson registered his school-record 11th 300-yard game and passed Chris Redman to become the program's career yardage leader with 12,474.



UP NEXT:



Syracuse hosts Boston College on Nov. 25, seeking to end its skid with a third straight series win over the Eagles.



Louisville visits in-state rival Kentucky on Nov. 25, looking to avenge last year's Governor's Cup game loss.



___



More AP college football coverage: http://collegefootball.ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/APTop25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)