Motion filed to prevent LMPD Chief from answering Explorer-related questions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - On Monday, an assistant attorney with the Jefferson County Attorney's Office will try to convince a judge that LMPD Chief Steve Conrad should not answer any questions regarding a child sex abuse scandal rocking the department.

Conrad was supposed to be deposed on Monday in a separate whistleblower lawsuit filed by Lt. Jimmy Harper.

The Jefferson County Attorney's motion filed earlier this week states the two cases do not have anything to do with each other. The motion also states that questioning Conrad about the Explorer Program child sex abuse case could hinder the investigation.

Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay, believes the motion is an attempt to hide information.

Clay argues Harper went to Councilman David James about the Explorer case, urging him to contact the FBI to investigate. Clay said he believes there was a cover-up.

There are now four cases filed involving the Explorer cadet program. Three of the cases were sealed in order to protect the alleged victims.

Two former officers, Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood, have been indicted. The former head of the program and LMPD Major Curtis Flaherty are also under investigation.

Mayor Greg Fischer was recently deposed in the Harper whistleblower case. He was also questioned about the Explorer sex abuse scandal. During the deposition, the Mayor stated he's not been briefed on the Explorer investigation, and only knows what's been reported in the media.

Chief Conrad has refused to answer questions in regards to the Explorer Program, stating there is still an active investigation.

The motion filed this week also asks that if Conrad is to be questioned about the Explorer case, that it would happen after the investigation into the child sex abuse allegations is complete.

Council member Brent Ackerson released a statement asking the motion be denied.

"It’s time to end the suppressing of the truth and trying to further cover-up what really has happened," Ackerson said. "If children were sexually abused, and people within the LMPD or this government knew about such or tried to cover-up what occurred, then it’s time the truth came out."

Conrad is still expected to be deposed on Tuesday.

