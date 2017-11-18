Norton Children's Hospital raffle winners get new house, car

Raffle winners were announced at the Snow Ball. (Source: Michael Flynn / WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two very lucky people have lots to celebrate. The grand prize winners of the 2017 Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW raffle were drawn Saturday night.

The raffle happened during the annual Snow Ball at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, hosted by WAVE 3’s Shannon Cogan.

Susan Barrios won a new house in Norton Commons.

Debbie Waiz won a white BMW convertible.

Proceeds from the raffle benefit Norton’s neonatal intensive care unit.

