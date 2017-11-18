District 21 responds to Johnson departure

South Louisville residents are ready to move forward following the scandal. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – After a series of sexual harassment claims, the Dan Johnson saga is seemingly over.

Johnson was one of the longest sitting members of Louisville's Metro Council. His seat is up for grabs.

Vitalis Lanshima lives in District 21, which was Johnson’s district until last Friday. He plans to run for Johnson's vacant seat.

“It's time for us to move forward positively,” Lanshima said.

Lanshima, a special needs educator with Jefferson County Public Schools, will submit his resume on Monday.

“A lot of work needs to be done. Here in south Louisville, we feel we are the stepchild sometimes," Lanshima said. “There's neighborhood safety and as well as business development.”

Many in Johnson's district appear to have been awaiting his departure.

“Dan Johnson had not been doing the job across the board for a while,” resident Roman Grey said.

More than anything, every neighbor WAVE 3 News talked with on Saturday wants their new council representative to get the job done. No more scandals.

“Something like that being a distraction isn't good for the community,” South Louisville resident Israel Gutierrez said.



