District 21 responds to Johnson departure

South Louisville residents ready to move forward after Johnson scandal.More >>
South Louisville residents ready to move forward after Johnson scandal.More >>
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office plans to introduce a motion saying LMPD Chief Steve Conrad should not answer questions regarding a child sex abuse scandal.More >>
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office plans to introduce a motion saying LMPD Chief Steve Conrad should not answer questions regarding a child sex abuse scandal.More >>
The grand prize winners of the 2017 Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW raffle were announced during the Snow Ball on Saturday night.More >>
The grand prize winners of the 2017 Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW raffle were announced during the Snow Ball on Saturday night.More >>
Bowling Green suspect dies of gunshot wound after exchanging fire with police.More >>
Bowling Green suspect dies of gunshot wound after exchanging fire with police.More >>
Renovations to Victory Park began on Saturday with a tree planting.More >>
Renovations to Victory Park began on Saturday with a tree planting.More >>