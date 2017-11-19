Police investigate fatal overnight crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police investigate fatal overnight crash

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a fatal crash near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. 

The crash happened at 2:22 Sunday morning at S. Floyd St and Central Ave, according to MetroSafe. 

Right now, it's unclear what caused the crash. 

The victim's identity has yet to be released. 

